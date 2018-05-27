The 16 hosts sites for the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced at 7:30 p.m. CT on Twitter at @NCAACWS, the NCAACWS Facebook page and on ESPN’s bottom line.

AUBURN | Did No. 21 Auburn do enough to host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010?

Butch Thompson, who guided Auburn to a 39-21 record in his third season, was asked about his team’s chances following a loss to Ole Miss in an SEC Tournament elimination game Friday. The Tigers finished 2-2 in Hoover.

“I believe in the baseball committee and I believe they’re going to do what’s best for college baseball. I do believe in my heart of hearts if there is a fifth host site awarded (in the SEC), it would be Auburn University,” Thompson said. “But at the same time instead of the 20 bullet points I have here that I could mention and talk about, I think they know what a body of work looks like. I think our name is unbelievably sitting there to be evaluated by the committee and we’ll trust whatever they hand down.

“I’m excited about the opportunity for our players next week. We’re excited about getting back to work and trying to grow and get better from the lessons that we learned from this week. So I’ll spare all the statistics. I think those good people have some very noteworthy information in front of them to evaluate us as a chance to host. But I’m excited Auburn gets to go to an NCAA Regional in back-to-back years for the first time in 15 years.”

While Thompson didn’t want to openly campaign for a host bid, Auburn’s baseball program did make its case by posting a baseball resume on social media. The bullet points include a No. 12 RPI, No. 7 strength of schedule, 19 wins against RPI top 50 teams, which ranks fourth nationally, and a 20-2 record against teams ranked 51-200+ in the RPI, which is the fewest losses nationally.

D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers had Auburn as one of his final host teams in a post on Twitter earlier Sunday and Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill posted Saturday that he really liked Auburn’s case as a host.

The full NCAA field of 64 will be announced Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.