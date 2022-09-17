Less than a week after being offered by Auburn, Paul Mubenga was on campus. The LSU commit observed the Tiger's orange-out game against Penn State on Saturday, visiting campus for the first time since A-Day. Even though he's committed elsewhere, his eyes are still open and Auburn wants to stay in his sights. "Definitely, I still can give them a shot," Mubenga said. "I’m committed, my eyes are still open."

Paul Mubenga was at Auburn's game against Penn State Saturday. (Caleb Jones)

Mubenga took in a sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium, as the Tigers took on a Big 10 foe. "The game was definitely amazing," Mubenga said. "I mean, like Coach [Will] Friend said, you need some people at the o-line position, but the defense held their own until the end, unfortunately, but everything else was really well." The loss to Penn State doesn't mean the Tigers lost any ground in potentially flipping the offensive guard, though. "Auburn is a great program with a loss or without a loss," Mubenga said. "They definitely show a lot on this field, especially on the defensive side. On the offensive side they have everything set up, they just got to turn up the o-line."