AUBURN | The Tigers' baseball team has a long history of playing big series at Florida State.

Now softball is getting into the act.

Auburn (40-15) will open NCAA Tournament play Friday against Kennesaw State in the Tallahassee regional on the FSU campus. That game will start at 11 a.m. CDT Friday and will be available via live streaming at WatchESPN.com. The Tigers earned a 2-1 win at KSU on April 4.

The Tigers have played host during the past three NCAA tournaments, but fell short this time after losing seven of their final 11 games.

"When it comes to postseason, you kind of don't know where you stand especially since we didn't perform like we wanted to this year," catcher Courtney Shea said. "I'm not really disappointed. It is what it is and we've got to keep moving forward."

Coach Mickey Dean said he won't be discussing respect, or lack of respect, with his team during the coming days. Their goal is a national title and that's still a possibility.

"Any time you have the opportunity to play in postseason, that's not a disappointment," Dean said. "This gives you the opportunity to play for a national championship and that's what it's all about."

The host Seminoles are the No. 6 national seed after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title Saturday. They trailed by three runs during the seventh inning against Pitt in the title game Saturday, but won with a walk-off, three-run homer against Pitt.

FSU (47-10) opens with Jacksonville State Friday afternoon.