AUBURN | It might be the most competitive position group on the team, and the competition doesn’t let up with the start of the season. Auburn’s secondary is talented, experienced and deep heading into Saturday night’s opener against Mercer. “I feel like the competition that we have in the room just brings the best out of everybody every day,” said junior Jaylin Simpson. “There's a depth chart, but there aren't really any starters. Your starting job could be gone any day. Knowing that as a starter, I know the guys that are behind me. They're pushing to take my job. They're pushing me every day, and I push them.

Simpson breaks up a pass in a scrimmage earlier this fall. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

“We've got a pretty good group -- a real good group, actually -- and I feel like even the young guys can play, too.” Simpson will start at one corner opposite senior Nehemiah Pritchett. The pair have played in 53 career games. The backups at corner include Oregon transfer D.J. James, junior college transfer Keionte Scott and true freshman J.D. Rhym. The rest of the depth chart includes junior Zion Puckett and sophomore Donovan Kaufman as the starting safeties, backed up by Iowa State transfer Craig McDonald, redshirt freshman Cayden Bridges and junior college transfer Marquise Gilbert. Kaufman, Scott and Rhym are expected to be the top candidates at nickel. While not listed on the two-deep, freshmen A.D. Diamond, Austin Ausberry and Caleb Wooden could also contribute. “This is a very special group, and a unique group from the young guys to the old guys,” Puckett. “I feel like we can compete. You can put the first group with the second group, second group with third, it doesn't matter. I feel like we all go out and compete, and we just love being around each other and helping each other.”