"Everybody looked at me and said, ‘Finish the game. Bring us home.’ I was able to do that," said Green.

Green scored 10 of Auburn’s final 19 points as the 9th-seeded Tigers beat No. 8 seed Iowa 83-75 at Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

BIRMINGHAM | In danger of blowing a second 17-point lead in the last four games, Wendell Green took over.

It's Auburn's 11th consecutive first-round win.

Green made all six of his free throw attempts in the final 4 minutes finishing with 15 points, two rebounds and three assists. He made 8 of 8 from the charity stripe and 3 of 10 from the floor.

"Wendell was great for a general," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "I thought our bench played really well and lifted us up.

"Our speed and quickness, obviously, was a factor. Defensively Iowa is the number three offensive efficiency team in the country. And to hold them to 75 points or at least 26 in the first half was a great effort."

Auburn put together a 13-2 run to take a 58-41 lead with 10:50 left. Iowa responded with a 19-6 run to cut it to 64-60.

It was reminiscent of AU’s 90-85 overtime loss at No. 2 Alabama March 1 in which it held a 17-point lead midway through the second half.

This time, AU did a better job of following Bruce Pearl’s late-game mandate: getting stops and making free throws. AU made 11 of 13 free throws over the final 4:10.

AU also made its final four attempts from the floor.

"It got a little tight there for a second," said Pearl. "And I asked the guys, in a timeout, I said, 'Look, we're up four, five, six, there's six minutes left to go in the game.' I said, 'If we could be in that situation before the game, would you take it?' I think we would have taken it.

"Let's just calm down. They made some shots and we got stops. And we got rebounds and got some 50/50 balls."

Auburn led 31-26 at the break as Iowa was 0 of 9 on 3-point field goals while AU was 1 of 9. It was a different story in the second half as AU knocked down 7 of 13 from beyond the arc and Iowa 7 of 18.

Johni Broome led AU with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. He was 7 of 14 from the floor including making his only 3-point attempt. He also made 4 of 4 free throws over the final 2:42.

The Tigers had a total of six players in double-figure scoring. Tre Donaldson, who made 3 of 3 3-pointers, K.D. Johnson and Jaylin Williams had 11 points apiece. Allen Flanigan had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Auburn, 21-12, will play the winner of No. 1 seed Houston vs. No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky on Saturday.