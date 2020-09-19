AuburnSports - Tigers going under the LED lights

“We went about a month ago, we took our players to the stadium before we kicked off fall camp, turned the Jumbotron on and all that and showed them the lights,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “We thought it was important for them to get chance to see exactly what the differences are, so tomorrow night we’re not going to actually scrimmage, but we are going to do some good-on-good situation stuff.

The fans won’t be there but Auburn’s players and coaches will experience a practice under the new LED lights to prepare the team for future night games any home and away.

“But we are going to turn the lights on so they’ll have a good understanding of what that will look like. It’ll be different. I know there’s a couple opponents on the road that have similar lighting systems, so we’re going to pump in some crowd noise, so that’ll be happening this year too. Our guys will understand what that will be like, how loud it will be for our defense at home and our offense on the road.”

A long preseason practice, which began Aug. 17, finally comes to an end next Saturday with the opening game against Kentucky. Malzahn shifted his focus to the Wildcats last week, and he can certainly sense a change in his players and assistant coaches.

“You look at Kentucky’s team, they’re a veteran team, especially upfront,” Malzahn said. “I think not going through spring and everything that goes with that, the veteran teams, I think, have an advantage. You look at them, they’re very impressive. You can tell they’re well coached. As our guys already watching film can tell, they’re a very good team.

“Been a good week of prep. I know it’s been very good for our players and coaches to start transitioning to another opponent. You can tell it’s getting closer just from the excitement, not only on the practice field but in the complex.”

In an approximately $4 million project, Auburn replaced 20 galvanized steel poles and banks of metal halide lights with multi-colored LED lights during the offseason.

No. 8 Auburn hosts Kentucky at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.