“Just a great kid," Rogers said of Hopkins. "He has a heart for others, he’s such a charismatic young man. To know him is to love him."

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomas County Central High football coach Justin Rogers has only been at the school since January, but already has a plethora of good things to say about recent Auburn commit Adam Hopkins .

Hopkins became Auburn's eighth commit in its 2023 class Thursday, announcing at his school with family, friends and teammates all in attendance. He chose this week specifically because its a bye week for the Yellow Jackets and didn't want it to be a distraction.

"He’s very respectful and focused on his craft," Rogers said.

Once he's on the field, Hopkins can be a game changer.

"He’s got good height to him and there’s a vertical threat," Rogers said. "He’s got good top-end speed and so he can get over there and stretch the field vertically. That’s how we use him and I’m sure that’s what stands out on others. And he’s got good ball skills.”

Although Hopkins is currently dealing with what Rogers calls a "nagging" injury, he's still been able to play a little this season. Through four games, he's got 10 receptions for 184 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

It's just scratching the surface, as Rogers believes Hopkins has yet to play a complete game due to the injury.

"Hopefully we get him healthy and he’ll be able to really contribute as we move forward," Rogers said. "But he’s been great on the sideline and stuff.”