Auburn's defense keeps getting stronger.

It's already been a busy couple of days for the Tigers, but the 2023 class grew even more with the addition of safety CJ Johnson Sunday. Hugh Freeze and company have been busy with the portal, but the 2023 class didn't take much of a backseat, with the Tigers landing Tyler Scott Saturday.

Johnson's commitment on Sunday continued the momentum, as he was the third commit of the day, but the first one from the high school level.

The 3-star safety had nearly 20 offers but decided that Auburn was the place for him.