One lapse in judgment is all it takes sometimes.

And that's what happened during the Tigers' NCAA Tournament game against Florida State Saturday. Outfielder Alyssa Rivera dived for a ball near the right-field line and missed it during the eighth inning of a tie game. The ball rolled to the wall with second baseman Casey McCrackin in dogged pursuit, but the relay throw arrived just after Carsyn Gordon had crossed home plate.

The Seminoles beat Auburn with a walk-off, inside-the-park home run. The final score was 2-1.

The Tigers now face either Kennesaw State or Jacksonville State in an elimination game this afternoon.

Auburn (41-16) played its normal game Saturday, which is to say its pitcher, Kaylee Carlson in this case, was strong in the circle and received little support from the team's hitters. The Tigers scored their lone run on a sacrifice fly from Kendall Veach in the fourth inning. The Seminoles answered during their half of the fourth inning with a single into left field, which scored a runner from third base.

Little else happened at the plate for either team until Gordon's big hit in the eighth inning.

Carlson was charged with both runs during her seven innings of work and she struck out seven batters. Florida State's Meghan King allowed the one run and struck out eight batters — including four of the Tigers' first five batters of the game.