Antonio Coleman , the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country for the 2025 class, announced his flip from Alabama to Auburn Friday. He's the fourth defensive lineman to join the class, linking up with four stars Malik Autry , Jourdin Crawford and Kalen Edwards .

Auburn's big three just turned into the big four.

Coleman is the eighth overall commit in the Tigers' 2025 class, which jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 in the Rivals team rankings with the commitment of the 6-foot-2 defensive lineman.

Hailing from powerhouse Saraland, he was a monster in the backfield last season for the Spartans. Aside from accounting for 62 tackles, he also tallied 22.5 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior.