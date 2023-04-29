Hitting is a problem for Auburn this season.

That trend continued Saturday when South Carolina starter Donnie Gobourne held the Tigers hitless through five innings. The home-standing Gamecocks couldn't relate; they belted a pair of home runs and earned an 8-0, run-rule victory to even the series.

Things didn't seem terminal for the Tigers Saturday until the bottom of the fourth inning. Starter Annabelle Widra conceded a leadoff double, a two-out walk and then a towering, three-run home run over the fence in left field. That extended USC's lead to 4-0.

Freshman Emmah Rolfe didn't fare much better, conceding a walk and a homer to open the fifth inning. Five batters later, the Gamecocks triggered the mercy rule with a two-run single to left field.

Auburn only had two baserunners Saturday — Carlee McCondichie walked in the third inning and Bri Ellis was struck by an errant curveball in the fourth inning.

The series will conclude Sunday with a game beginning at noon CDT. Ace Maddie Penta is expected to start for Auburn.