Auburn's final regular-season home series was supposed to be a feel-good affair.

There was glee in the end, but that Senior Weekend crescendo was delayed a bit.

The Tigers faltered during the early game Saturday, undone by an extra-inning home run off ace Kaylee Carlson, but rebounded to win the final game as night fell at Jane B. Moore Field. The late victory clinched the series win for Auburn.

Two moments changed the game for Auburn during the decisive game. Courtney Shea's two-run homer during the third inning allowed the home team to equalize. Kendall Veach gave Auburn the lead for good with her two-run single during the fifth inning. That was more than enough for Carlson, who went the distance and picked up her 19th win of the season.

The early game was all about attrition. Arkansas tied the game 2-2 during the fourth inning and neither team scored again until the 10th. That's when A.J. Belans' two-run homer off Carlson, who was working in relief of Makayla Martin at that point, gave the Razorbacks an overwhelming advantage.

The series win is significant for Auburn for a few reasons. It numbs lingering disappointment associated with the series loss at Mizzou last weekend. It also should give the Tigers a bump in the next Ratings Percentage Index report; Auburn was No. 14 and Arkansas No. 17 last week.

The top 16 RPI teams are all but guaranteed a chance to host an NCAA regional.

Auburn (38-11, 11-9) resumes play next weekend at Texas A&M.