“We’re down to nine innings so we’ll come out and try to force something,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Hopefully, Tanner Burns gets us a good start and whoever we use, most likely Cody Greenhill, to finish up will give us a chance for nine innings to give us an opportunity and play for one more.”

Since the NCAA Tournament switched to the Super Regional format in 1999, 78.9 percent of the teams that won game one have advanced to the College World Series.

GAINESVILLE | Facing some long odds to advance out of the Gainesville Super Regional, Auburn will turn to true freshman Tanner Burns Sunday to even the series against No. 1 overall seed Florida.

Burns is 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA and has been Auburn’s best pitcher the last month of the season. In his last three starts, the right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA in wins over LSU, Ole Miss and Northeastern.

“We love Tanner. We’re going to go back and back up Tanner just like we back up Casey,” said senior Josh Anthony, who is batting .688 (11-of-16) with six runs scored, four doubles, one home run and eight RBI in the NCAA Tournament.

Burns will face Florida junior right-hander Jackson Kowar, who is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA. The two squared off at McKethan Stadium April 27 with Burns coming out on top of an 11-5 win.

Burns held the Gators to three runs on three hits in 4.0 innings. He struck out six and issued two walks. Greenhill came out of the bullpen to pick up the win limiting UF to two runs over the final 5.0 innings.

Auburn hit Kowar hard, scoring seven runs, five earned, on eight hits in 4.1 innings including a three-run home run by Edouard Julien in the first inning.

In his last three starts, Kowar is 0-3 allowing with a 7.13 ERA. The 33rd pick of the first round has allowed 18 runs, 14 earned, in his last 17.2 innings in losses to Mississippi State, Arkansas and FAU.

“He’s going to pound the zone. He’s going to throw a lot of strikes,” Anthony said. “As a hitter, it’s our job to hit the strikes, so it’s going to be a competitive game tomorrow.

“Playing our game got us where we are today and if we leave that, I really don’t feel like we will win if we leave our identity. It’s key for us to keep within ourselves and execute like we know we can.”

Auburn had just five hits off Brady Singer Saturday including two by Anthony.

“I think they’ll be excited to come back out,” Thompson said. “They’ve played so hard for us. We had so much energy. That’s why I tip my hat to Brady Singer. He got in such a good rhythm there in the fourth, fifth and six, it was just whipping our guys a little bit.

“To make sure I get them back mentality-wise and reset for a game, for nine innings tomorrow, I think is the bigger coaches’ challenge as opposed to go finding an approach. I think that can get right back to work with some good at-bats and somebody not throwing the ball as well.”

Game two is set for 11 a.m. CT Sunday morning on ESPN. If a third game is necessary, it will be 7:30 p.m. Monday night on ESPN.