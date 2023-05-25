HOOVER | Auburn’s pitchers couldn’t execute and Vanderbilt took full advantage. The No. 4 seed Commodores dispatched the 5th-seeded Tigers to the loser’s bracket of the SEC Tournament with a 6-4 win Wednesday night at the Hoover Met. Four of Vandy’s runs came from walks and a fifth on a two-base error. Two AU pitchers combined to walk eight batters and throw two wild pitches.

Allsup settled down after a shaky start. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

“That was the difference in the game,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “And I thought we experienced some of that in the first four innings last night and then hooked it up pretty good. “No matter where we play or what time of day we play, we’re going to have to be able to make the other fella beat us, have disciplined at-bats and dominate the routine play. That’s been a challenge for us, at least to put us 1-1 in this tournament.” Auburn, which falls to 34-20-1 overall, will face Alabama in an elimination game Thursday afternoon. AU had five hits including solo home runs by Cole Foster in the first inning and Chris Stanfield in the third, and a 2-run home run by Bryson Ware in the ninth. Ware’s 23rd home run of the season ties Hunter Morris for Auburn’s single-season record.