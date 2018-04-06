Auburn softball dropped the series opener against Tennessee 2-1 Friday as the Tigers’ comeback effort fell just short in extra innings.

Trailing 1-0 with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, senior Courtney Shea sent a jolt throughout the stadium as she blasted a leadoff solo homer to right field to tie the game. Tennessee reliever Matty Moss then struck out the side to close the door and send the game to extras.

The Lady Vols struck first in the top of the eighth on a RBI single with two outs to lead 2-1. Auburn tried to answer once again in the home half of the inning, but after a 1-out Taylon Snow single, the Tigers were retired on a flyout and groundout to end the game.

Auburn dropped to 34-8, 7-6 in SEC play while Tennessee improved to 33-6, 5-5.

Tigers’ Ace Kaylee Carlson was charged with just her second loss of the season (16-2). The senior tossed all eight innings allowing seven hits and both runs.

Taylon Snow led the charge at the plate for the Tigers, tallying two of the team’s four hits.

The series resumes tomorrow at 2 p.m. CDT.