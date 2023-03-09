NASHVILLE | A Wendell Green Jr. three-point bounced off the rim as the clock expired, and Auburn lost to Arkansas, 76-73, in the SEC Tournament.

Fighting back all game, the Tigers took the lead with 41 seconds left on an Allen Flanigan jumper. Nick Smith Jr. responded with a jumper at the 16-second mark. Two free throws by Davonte Davis with 12 seconds left made it a three-point game before Green's last-second effort.

"We're disappointed in the outcome," Bruce Pearl said. "Kids battled back both halves. Lesser character team I don't think would have."

K.D. Johnson willed Auburn back into the game, sometimes taking over on both ends of the court. After the Hogs took a 15-point lead with 14:04 left in the second half, Johnson was responsible for six-straight points by making a layup, getting a steal and going coast-to-cast for another lay-in basket. A second steal by Johnson resulted in a bounce pass to Allen Flanigan, who got fouled and made the bucket to cut the lead to nine.