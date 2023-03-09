Tigers fall short
NASHVILLE | A Wendell Green Jr. three-point bounced off the rim as the clock expired, and Auburn lost to Arkansas, 76-73, in the SEC Tournament.
Fighting back all game, the Tigers took the lead with 41 seconds left on an Allen Flanigan jumper. Nick Smith Jr. responded with a jumper at the 16-second mark. Two free throws by Davonte Davis with 12 seconds left made it a three-point game before Green's last-second effort.
"We're disappointed in the outcome," Bruce Pearl said. "Kids battled back both halves. Lesser character team I don't think would have."
K.D. Johnson willed Auburn back into the game, sometimes taking over on both ends of the court. After the Hogs took a 15-point lead with 14:04 left in the second half, Johnson was responsible for six-straight points by making a layup, getting a steal and going coast-to-cast for another lay-in basket. A second steal by Johnson resulted in a bounce pass to Allen Flanigan, who got fouled and made the bucket to cut the lead to nine.
"K.D. is one of our most athletic players from the standpoint of speed, quickness, power," Pearl said. "Even though he's undersized. His athleticism showed up for Auburn in a big way out there on the floor."
The lead back up to 13, Auburn used a 9-0 run to get it to four points, but the Razorbacks responded again, stretching the lead out to eight twice. A Flanigan three made it a five-point game.
Auburn got beat badly on the boards as the Razorbacks outrebounded the Tigers 37-19, including 13-to-6 on the offensive glass. That led to 18 second-chance points for Arkansas, while Auburn finished with just six. The Tigers' defense broke down often, leading to easy layups as Arkansas finished with 48 points in the paint.
"I think physically they bothered us with their athleticism and their length," Pearl said. As a result, we got dominated on the boards, which made it really difficult for us to win the basketball game."
Johnson finished with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Flanigan added 15, while Johni Broome put up 13 points and seven rebounds.
For the second-straight year, Auburn goes one-and-done in the conference tourney. The Tigers now wait on their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday.