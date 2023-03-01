Auburn had its chances, with a Wendell Green jumper rimming out at the regulation buzzer to send the Tigers and No. 2 Alabama into overtime. But, the Crimson Tide started on a 5-0 run to begin the extra period and never let up the lead as Alabama outlasted Auburn, 90-55, in overtime in Tuscaloosa.

A dunk by Noah Clowney, followed by a three-pointer from Mark Sears, quickly gave Alabama a five-point lead just 43 seconds into overtime. Allen Flanigan cut into the lead with two free throws. Brandon Miller scored a layup before Flanigan answered with a three-pointer to cut the Tide's lead to two.

Jaden Bradley hit two free throws to make it a four-point game. Chris Moore made a layup with 35 seconds to cut it back to two, but Auburn couldn't get any closer.