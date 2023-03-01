Tigers fall in OT
Auburn had its chances, with a Wendell Green jumper rimming out at the regulation buzzer to send the Tigers and No. 2 Alabama into overtime. But, the Crimson Tide started on a 5-0 run to begin the extra period and never let up the lead as Alabama outlasted Auburn, 90-55, in overtime in Tuscaloosa.
A dunk by Noah Clowney, followed by a three-pointer from Mark Sears, quickly gave Alabama a five-point lead just 43 seconds into overtime. Allen Flanigan cut into the lead with two free throws. Brandon Miller scored a layup before Flanigan answered with a three-pointer to cut the Tide's lead to two.
Jaden Bradley hit two free throws to make it a four-point game. Chris Moore made a layup with 35 seconds to cut it back to two, but Auburn couldn't get any closer.
With 10:47 left in the game, Auburn was in control, leading by 17 points and seemingly choking down Alabama's offense. However, the Crimson Tide then went on a 16-0 run to make it a one-point game at the 4:57 mark.
Jahvon Quinerly led all scorers with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting. K.D. Johnson, making 4-of-5 three-pointers, was Auburn's leading scorer with 21 points. Allen Flanigan finished with 17 points with eight rebounds. Jaylin Williams added 15 points, while Johni Broome finished with 10.
Auburn returns to Neville Arena for its season-closer on Saturday as the Tigers host No. 12 Tennessee at 1 p.m. CT.