After being limited to seven points on 2-of-5 shooting in the first 20 minutes, Johni Broome came out on a mission early in the second, scoring eight points in the span of four minutes after the break. Jaylin Williams led the way in the first, putting up 12 of his 17 points before intermission on 6-of-8 shooting.

After K.D. Johnson hit a game-tying three with 10 seconds left, Manjon drove with his left hand and hit a layup with 0.3 seconds left to lift the Commodores to a 67-65 victory, hurting the Tigers' NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Tigers' guard play hurt them in the outcome, as Wendell Green, Zep Jasper, Allen Flanigan and Johnson finished 6-of-26 from the floor, including 2-of-9 from three.

With 11:43 left in the first, Vanderbilt drained three-straight from behind the arc to gain a nine-point lead. Three free throws from Johni Broome and five straight points from Lior Berman cut the lead to one.

The two teams tussled back and forth during the rest of the half, with Allen Flanigan hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Commodores' advantage to just four at the intermission.

Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins finished with a game-high 24 points despite shooting 4-of-12 from the floor. He made 17-of-20 free throws while Auburn shot just 10 free throws in the game.

"You win at the end by getting stops and getting to the free-throw line," Bruce Pearl said. "We didn't even get into the bonus in the second half."

Auburn returns to Neville Arena on Wednesday as the Tigers host Ole Miss. The game tips off at 8 p.m.