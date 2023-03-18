It was almost a mirror image of the 7-2 loss in game one when Arkansas scored seven runs on eight hits, seven walks, one hit batter and one error.

The Razorbacks scored nine runs on nine hits, three walks, one hit batter and one error to take game two of the series 9-3 Saturday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

“Just the difference in the two games here, it’s OK to just call it out, we’re not playing at game time,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Arkansas is playing at game time. At game time, we’re not playing defense, pitching or getting the barrel in position.”

AU starter Zach Crotchfelt (0-1) took the loss allowing six runs, three earned, on five hits. He struck out five and issued one walk.

Arkansas struck for three in the first, loading the bases on an error, walk and hit-by-pitch with a two-out double by Kendall Diggs clearing the bases.

Tanner Bauman couldn’t stop the bleeding allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in 2.0 innings before Christian Herberholz threw 2.0 hitless innings to close out the game.

Bryson Ware hit two solo home runs and Chris Stanfield has an RBI-groundout to account for AU’s three runs. The Tigers had just six hits.

Auburn, 13-5-1 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, will try to salvage a game in the series Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.