Falling behind by 13 points at halftime, Auburn worked throughout the second half to claw its way back into a game against Arkansas Sunday. The Tigers fell short of a game-winning rally, dropping the contest 54-51.

Auburn tied the game in the fourth quarter, but never grabbed the lead.

The first quarter was all Arkansas. Auburn couldn't get a bucket, shooting an abysmal 1-for-16 from the field and totaling five points. The Arkansas lead was double figures before the start of the second quarter and the Razorbacks were holding Auburn's best players in check.

Aicha Coulibaly only had one point and Honesty Scott-Grayson had seven at the midway point.

Auburn began its climb back into the game in the third quarter, outscoring Arkansas 15-10 in the period, led by Jakayla Johnson's seven points in the quarter. It brought the deficit down to eight.

Eight became six, six became four, four became two, two became one and then the Tigers tied the game. Auburn tied the game twice, but each time Arkansas answered.

Trailing 52-51 with seven seconds remaining, Auburn had the ball. Before the ball was thrown in, Arkansas committed an intentional foul, sending Johnson to the free-throw line.

Johnson couldn't get any of them to fall, but Auburn still had possession. On the in-bound play, disaster struck for the Tigers. Scott-Grayson was called for a five-second violation and just like that, the game was over.

Auburn's next game is this Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, where the Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina from Neville Arena.