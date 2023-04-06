“It didn’t feel from that point on we really challenged to score,” said AU coach Butch Thompson of scoring five runs with two outs in the third inning. “They did the timely hitting and left the ballpark and got after some fastballs in some disadvantaged counts tonight.”

The Aggies smashed three home runs including a three-run bomb in the seventh inning to beat the Tigers 9-5 in the opener of a three-game series at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | Auburn threw its two best pitchers against Texas A&M Thursday night.

Auburn falls to 18-11-1 overall and 3-7 in the SEC.

Tanner Bauman (2-1) took the loss allowing six runs on four hits, three walks, three wild pitches and one hit batter in 4.1 innings.

Hampered by a blister on his finger, AU starter Will Cannon lasted just 3.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits. Zach Crotchfelt allowed one run on one hit in 1.0 inning and Drew Nelson got the final two outs in the ninth.

Cannon and Bauman entered the game ranked 1-2 in AU's staff ERA.

Other than the third inning, Auburn hitters struggled throughout the game striking out a season-high 15 times.

Defensively, AU misplayed two pop ups that fell in for doubles.

“Those led to two runs,” said Thompson. “I know it’s 9-5 and everything we’re trying to do and figure out on the mound and having that with Cannon a little bit early, that’s how it goes when it’s not exactly happening for you.

“We just have to continue to persevere and keep looking for some things.”

The Aggies scored seven unanswered runs after AU took a 5-2 lead in the third on back-to-back-to-back two-out, RBI singles by Bobby Peirce, Ike Irish and Bryson Ware, and a 2-RBI double by Cooper McMurray.

Irish had two of AU’s eight hits.

Friday’s game has been moved to 1 p.m. CT. A decision on game three will be made Friday morning. It’s currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be carried on SECN+/ESPN+.