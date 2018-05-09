Auburn hoped a run through the SEC Tournament would boost its RPI credibility enough to justify a home NCAA regional next week.

That didn't happen.

The Tigers conceded a pair of two-run leads against Alabama — and accomplished nothing of consequence with the bases loaded during the seventh inning. Those failures coalesced into a 6-4 loss that sends Auburn home winless at the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2010.

Now head coach Mickey Dean must wait to learn his team's NCAA Tournament fate, though it'll almost certainly begin and end on the road.

Auburn (40-15) jumped ahead early with a two-run single from Alyssa Rivera during the first inning. Alabama equalized with a home run during the home half of the inning.

Casey McCrackin created another two-run cushion with a home run during the fifth inning. However, Alabama built a three-run retort during the home half of the inning on the strength of a wild pitch and a double. Auburn made a final push during the seventh inning by loading the bases for pinch hitter Justus Perry, but Perry struck out to end the game.

Ace pitcher Kaylee Carlson was pulled after facing two batters in the fifth inning. Reliever Makayla Martin struggled to locate her changeup and drop ball during her two innings of work.