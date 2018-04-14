AuburnSports.com

Auburn softball dropped their second SEC series of the season Saturday after dropping a pair of games at Missouri.

The two losses dropped the Tigers to 9-8 in league play.

“Winning covers up some things. We talk about it all the time,” coach Mickey Dean said. “We just haven’t made the corrections that need to be made — and today we ran into a team that is fighting for their lives. They took it to us.”

The first four innings of the opening game was played Friday night with Auburn holding a 3-0 lead after a Tannon Snow 3-run homer. The game was then suspended following a rain delya and resumed Saturday.

Auburn quickly tacked on their fourth run on an Alyssa Rivera solo homer to make it 4-0. Missouri would then go on to plate five runs — including three homers — during the final two innings to earn a 5-4 victory.

Kaylee Carlson (17-3) was charged with the loss after allowing all five runs.

Game Two saw Missouri jump out to an early 2-0 lead, which ended Makayla Martin's day after just one inning. Freshman Chardonnay Harris relieved her and worked the next four innings. She conceded three runs on four hits.

Auburn's lone run scored Saturday came off the bat of Kendall Veach, who belted a solo homer during the second inning. It wasn't nearly enough.

The loss clinched a series win for Missouri and ends Auburn's streak of series wins at four.

The series finale is set for Sunday with the first pitched slated for noon CDT. The game will be streamed live at WatchESPN.com.