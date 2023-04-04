“It was a good game, back and forth,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We got the bases loaded in the eighth and they get it in the bottom of the ninth and score the run. I just want our guys to fight.

Four weeks after a 4-1 loss at Auburn, the Blazers won 6-5 at Regions Field on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“All the other stuff will figure itself out throughout a ballgame. You just got to play from start to finish and we’re still trying to do that.”

The Tigers fall to 18-10-1 overall.

After falling behind 4-0, Auburn tied it up with a run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Bobby Peirce and three more in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Nate LaRue followed by a two-RBI single by Cole Foster.

Bryson Ware hit a sacrifice fly in seventh that gave the Tigers a brief 5-4 lead.

Foster had two of AU’s seven hits. Caden Green reached base four times on a double, two walks and hit by pitch.

Auburn used seven pitchers in the loss.

Starter Konner Copeland allowed four runs in the first on three walks, two singles and a hit batter. Parker Carlson and Trevor Horne followed with 3.0 shutout innings combined.

Tommy Sheehan, making his first appearance since Feb. 18, struck out three of the four batters he faced, Chase Allsup threw a scoreless sixth and Christian Herberholz (0-2) took the loss allowing two runs in 2.1 innings.

John Armstrong faced one batter in the ninth, giving up the walk-off single to Henry Hunter.

Auburn hosts Texas A&M for a three-game series beginning Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.