Tigers fall apart in the ninth

Blake Burkhalter (3-1) took the loss allowing two unearned runs in 1.1 innings. After throwing a 1-2-3 eighth, Burkhalter walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth. The next batter hit a ground ball to second base that looked to be a routine double play, but Cole Foster misplayed the ball and both runners were safe.

Auburn falls to 23-11 overall and 7-6 in the SEC while MSU improves to 20-15 and 5-8.

Mississippi State scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on four walks, an error and a wild pitch to beat No. 17 Auburn 7-6 Thursday night at Dudy Noble Field.

After a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk, MSU scored the tying run on a wild pitch. After another intentional walk, Burkhalter walked Luke Hancock on nine pitches to give the Bulldogs the walk-off win.

“We had a walk to start off the ninth, which makes it tough on the road with a one-run lead,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Then we got exactly what we wanted, a perfect ground ball. It just didn’t happen for us tonight.

“It’s the first game of a series. We’ve got to find a way to win a ballgame tomorrow.”

Three Tiger pitchers combined for nine walks, four of which scored.

AU starter Hayden Mullins allowed three runs on four hits and five walks in 4.0 innings. He struck out four on 83 pitches. Carson Skipper allowed two runs on two hits in 3.0 innings before turning it over to Burkhalter in the eighth.

Cole Foster led AU at the plate going 3 of 4 with three runs scored and one RBI. His solo home run in the eighth gave AU a 6-5 lead. Blake Rambusch was 2 of 5 with two RBI, Brooks Carlson 2 of 4 and Nate LaRue 1 of 3 with two RBI.

Trailing 2-0, LaRue got Auburn on the board with a solo home run over the left field wall in the third inning. MSU stretched it to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning before an RBI groundout by Mike Bello cut it to 3-2 in the fifth.

The Tigers took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the sixth as LaRue walked with the bases loaded and Rambusch drove in two with two outs on a single to right field.

MSU was able to tie it back up 5-5 in the seventh on a pair of solo home runs.

The series continues Friday night at 6 p.m. CT and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games are available on SECN+/ESPN+.