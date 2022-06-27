Tigers facing MLB draft choice
A tough decision faces several Auburn players with the conclusion of the 2022 season. With the MLB draft approaching, choosing whether to come back for another ride at Auburn or start a professional career is filled with many examinations and conversations.
Here are six Tigers who will be making a decision soon and the odds that they enter the draft.
Blake Burkhalter
If anyone relief pitcher made himself more money during the last part of the season, I would like to see it. With the Tigers on the national stage in the Super Regional and College World Series, Burkhalter showed why scouts are drooling to get him into their system. His combination of four-seam fastball and slider had even the best of hitters taking a seat. His mentality is also top-notch.
Maybe most importantly, he has shown that he can go multiple innings, the makings of a quality set-up man.
Chances he enters MLB draft: 99.9 percent
Sonny DiChiara
Thanks to introducing the designated hitter to the National League, every team can take a look at DiChiara as a possible pick. And, let's be honest, his stock might not get any higher than it is after the incredible season he just had. There's no doubt DiChiara can hit, and teams will take a chance at someone who can flat-out rake. Expect Sonny's name to be called close to the fifth round.
Chances he enters MLB draft: 99.9 percent
Trace Bright
There's a lot to like about Bright's future, starting with his size (6-foot-4) and velocity. The junior also showed mental toughness against Stanford, striking out eight batters while allowing just two runs in five innings of work. The right-hander's fastball can peak in the mid-90s while his changeup in the high 70s keeps batters guessing. Some mock drafts have Bright going as high as the fifth round. I think that is too good of a deal to pass up.
Changes he enters MLB draft: 70.0 percent
Mason Barnett
Barnett is a hard thrower with the best stuff on the staff when in command. Complement that with a slider that can reach the upper 80s in his arsenal. Tim Hudson moved the right-hander from primarily the bullpen to Friday starter after the injury to Hayden Mullins in the Tennessee series, and the adjustment went about as well as you could want. His best performance came in the regional against UCLA, as he fanned 10 Bruins while giving up one hit in 5 1/3 innings. Still, Barnett's future in the pros will be in the bullpen.
Chances he enters MLB draft: 65.0 percent
Hayden Mullins
Mullins' status is the hardest to read after his injury in April forced him to miss the rest of the season and undergo surgery. Listed by ProspectsLive as the No. 290 prospect this year, the thought before getting hurt was that he would go following the season. Now, who knows?
Chances he enters MLB draft: 50.0 percent
Bobby Peirce
Peirce is an interesting case as he will immediately step into a role as a team leader. The right-fielder had a breakout season, hitting .284 with 10 homers, seven doubles and four doubles while driving in 31 runs and slugging .526, second on the team behind DiChiara. He's an above-average fielder with an MLB-level arm. Out of everyone on this list, he's the likeliest to come back.
Chances he enters MLB draft: 25.0 percent