Tigers facing MLB draft choice

A tough decision faces several Auburn players with the conclusion of the 2022 season. With the MLB draft approaching, choosing whether to come back for another ride at Auburn or start a professional career is filled with many examinations and conversations. Here are six Tigers who will be making a decision soon and the odds that they enter the draft.

Sonny DiChiara warms up before NCAA Super Regional. (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Blake Burkhalter If anyone relief pitcher made himself more money during the last part of the season, I would like to see it. With the Tigers on the national stage in the Super Regional and College World Series, Burkhalter showed why scouts are drooling to get him into their system. His combination of four-seam fastball and slider had even the best of hitters taking a seat. His mentality is also top-notch. Maybe most importantly, he has shown that he can go multiple innings, the makings of a quality set-up man. Chances he enters MLB draft: 99.9 percent Sonny DiChiara Thanks to introducing the designated hitter to the National League, every team can take a look at DiChiara as a possible pick. And, let's be honest, his stock might not get any higher than it is after the incredible season he just had. There's no doubt DiChiara can hit, and teams will take a chance at someone who can flat-out rake. Expect Sonny's name to be called close to the fifth round. Chances he enters MLB draft: 99.9 percent Trace Bright There's a lot to like about Bright's future, starting with his size (6-foot-4) and velocity. The junior also showed mental toughness against Stanford, striking out eight batters while allowing just two runs in five innings of work. The right-hander's fastball can peak in the mid-90s while his changeup in the high 70s keeps batters guessing. Some mock drafts have Bright going as high as the fifth round. I think that is too good of a deal to pass up. Changes he enters MLB draft: 70.0 percent

Trace Bright throws a pitch against Stanford. (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)