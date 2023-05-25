The Crimson Tide won the regular season series in Tuscaloosa, taking two out of three, with the Tigers winning the first game 8-4. Both teams might enter the game after a loss (Alabama lost in 11 innings to Florida on Wednesday night), but they have been hot lately. Auburn's loss to Vanderbilt ended a nine-game winning streak, while the Crimson Tide won their final three SEC series of the season, including a sweep of Ole Miss.

"That's the way it's supposed to be," the coach said.

HOOVER | If Auburn wants to stay alive in the 2023 SEC Tournament, the Tigers must defeat bitter rival Alabama on Thursday afternoon. Butch Thompson wouldn't want it any other way.

"They've had a great year," Thompson said. "I think it's a great roster they have."

Part of the reason for that great year is the power at the plate provided by Andrew Pinckney (16 HRs, 52 RBIs), Drew Willamson (15 HRs, 56 RBIs) and Colby Shelton, who leads the Tide with 21 dingers.

For the Auburn coach, while he admits the atmosphere will be incredible, it is just another game toward the ultimate prize: winning the program's first SEC tournament title in 25 years.

"That's our goal, to win the SEC Tournament," Thompson said. "I hear people say, 'Should you go after the tournament, or should you not?' All you gotta do and watch every one of these games and see once these players get in this tournament and get on this field, they're getting after it."

But first, the Tide stand in the way, and after two straight late nights at the Hoover Met, the Tigers will need to turn things around quickly, with the game being just 13 hours or so after the final out of the Vanderbilt loss.

"We'll get to bed and get up and get ready to fight," Thompson said.

First pitch is scheduled for 30 minutes following the South Carolina-Texas A&M game and airs on SEC Network.