The next three teams on Auburn’s schedule will all hold a talent advantage over the Tigers, which have an average finish of 20.7 over the same time period.

Georgia is even higher at 3.3 while LSU isn’t far behind at 7.7.

AUBURN | Texas A&M’s average finish in the Rivals team recruiting rankings over the last three classes is 7.3 including the top overall class in 2022.

“We’re getting ready to play three teams that have, over the last four or five years, ranked in the top 5-7 in recruiting,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “You’re playing the best recruits in the nation. We’re going to be there soon. And that doesn’t mean you can’t compete and win the game.”

Auburn has also struggled with attrition. Only running back Jarquez Hunter remains from the 18 players AU signed in the 2021 class.

But Freeze and his staff have worked hard to rebuild AU’s roster over the last 10 months. They closed out the 2023 class with several late flips, two of which will play this Saturday at Texas A&M, to finish 15th.

The Tigers also added 20 transfers, most of which will also be playing against the Aggies.

Auburn is working hard to close the gap even more with the 2024 class. The Tigers are currently 13th in the nation with 18 commitments, and rank third in average star.

“It’s a tall, tall challenge for us in year one to stand toe-to-toe with A&M and Georgia next week and LSU the following week,” said Freeze. “It’s our goal to get there, but that’s what reality is. We’ve had about eight months to recruit a half a class. These others have been stacking it.”

Auburn plays at Texas A&M Saturday morning. Kickoff at Kyle Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.