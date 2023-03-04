Blocking that way to March Madness is a Volunteers team built on defense. Rick Barnes' team allows just 56.7 points per game, ranking No. 3 in college basketball. They held Auburn 43 points in Knoxville. Pearl expects much more of the same on Saturday.

"It's March, and to still have a fighting chance to make the tournament, to be in the upper division of the SEC in a great year," Bruce Pearl said.

AUBURN | Tennessee won a defensive battle in Knoxville in January. On Saturday, Auburn needs to respond by holding home court and earning a victory that would be huge for the Tigers' NCAA Tournament hopes.

"They're going to be bigger at virtually every position on the floor," the coach said. "It was all we could to score 43 on them there, and we did a great job defensively, holding them to 46."

Allen Flanigan, often stuck on the opponent's best offensive player, is confident the Tigers can keep the Vols from lighting up the scoreboard.

"That has been the case pretty much all year," the guard said. "We have been able to guard and hold teams below what they average scoring. It is just finishing out games in the last four minutes–closing the games out so for us to hold them to 46 at home, and they are coming to our home now; I mean, the game plan hasn't changed. It is to stop them from scoring, and hopefully we can pull this out at home."

With spring break arriving for students, Pearl is encouraging fans to come out in droves, saying, "We have to have a great crowd." And, with everything on the line regarding NCAA Tournament hopes, Zep Jasper and his teammates are out there trying to make sure fans leave in a good mood.

"We know coming in that this is a must-win game," Jasper said. "This is a game that we need, a game that we need all our fans in the arena.

It will also be an emotional day for Jasper and his fellow seniors as they take the court in Neville Arena for the last time.

"I think it'll be a very emotional night for me, just in general," Jasper said. "I love Auburn, the community, the fans, friends, everyone. And to go out with a win against a great Tennessee team, it would just be exciting for me because I've cherished so many moments here, just off of two years."

The Volunteers are without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler, who tore his ACL on Wednesday. Auburn and Tennessee tip off at 1 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN.