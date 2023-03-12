Auburn is set to face Iowa in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers (20-12) earned the No. 9 seed and will battle the Hawkeyes (19-13), the No 8 seed, in the Midwest Region on Thursday/Friday March 16/17 in Birmingham.
Bruce Pearl has now led Auburn to four appearances in the last five tournaments. The Tigers, a No. 2 seed, defeated Jacksonville State in the first round last year, 80-61, before getting bounced by the Miami Hurricanes in a 79-61 loss.
It was one-and-done for Auburn in the SEC Tournament for the second-straight season as Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. hit a go-ahead jumper in the final minute to give the Razorbacks a 76-73 win. K.D. Johnson led the Tigers with 20 points.
This marks Auburn's 12th NCAA Tournament appearance, with the Tigers' overall record at 18-11. The winner of the game will meet the winner of No. 1 Houston/No. 16 Northern Kentucky. This will be the first meeting between Auburn and Iowa.