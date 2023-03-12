Auburn is set to face Iowa in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (20-12) earned the No. 9 seed and will battle the Hawkeyes (19-13), the No 8 seed, in the Midwest Region on Thursday/Friday March 16/17 in Birmingham.

Bruce Pearl has now led Auburn to four appearances in the last five tournaments. The Tigers, a No. 2 seed, defeated Jacksonville State in the first round last year, 80-61, before getting bounced by the Miami Hurricanes in a 79-61 loss.