That's a true statement, considering Daniels has put together a monster season through eight games, completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards and 19 touchdowns to just two picks while also rushing for 422 yards and four scores. LSU also leads the SEC in scoring offense, scoring 44.8 points per game.

"I think you look, (and) the keys of this game is: Can we hold them to field goals," Freeze said. "Truthfully. Just no one has stopped him."

Hugh Freeze is facing the facts straight on: there might not be any way for Auburn's defense to completely stop Jayden Daniels and LSU's offense on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. So, what is the Tigers' goal going into the matchup against the Bayou Bengals?

There's really not much Daniels can't do.

"He plays so effortless," Freeze said. "Literally, he runs 40-yard touchdowns and looks like he's jogging, yet no one's catching him. And his balls are so accurate to those talented receivers. I just think it's a hard, hard task."

But, the fewer plays Daniels is on the field for, the better chance Auburn has of pulling the upset. With the offense Freeze's Tigers currently have, they can't play the same game that Ole Miss and Missouri did against LSU when those teams tried to outscore Brian Kelly's team.

It's all about time management for Auburn.

"We've got to shorten this game," Freeze said. "There's no question I feel like running the football helps."

As for Daniels, who is second to USC's Caleb Williams (22) in passing touchdowns, Freeze sees no flaws where Auburn might be able to take advantage.

"There's too many weapons around him, and he's too good," the head coach said. "If he's not in the Heisman discussion, there's a problem. But he's playing at an incredibly high level with dynamic receivers, and there's not a weakness on that offense. It's impressive to watch."