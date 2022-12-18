Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore might be worried about the possibility of snow in frigid Seattle in the upcoming days, but the Auburn players first need to concentrate on a USC team that has already battled some of the top teams in college basketball.

The Tigers take on the Trojans in their first game of a two-game trip out to the West Coast on Sunday. It is Auburn's first true road game this season, and they face a big challenge, especially in the form of guard Drew Peterson.

"A real tough cover," Bruce Pearl said. "Kind of a 6-9, 3-man, which will be very interesting because we've got two out of our three guards on the floor at all times are small. So what they'll do is they'll try to isolate any of our guards down in there, and they play through him in the post."