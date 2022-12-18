Tigers face battle-tested Trojans
Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore might be worried about the possibility of snow in frigid Seattle in the upcoming days, but the Auburn players first need to concentrate on a USC team that has already battled some of the top teams in college basketball.
The Tigers take on the Trojans in their first game of a two-game trip out to the West Coast on Sunday. It is Auburn's first true road game this season, and they face a big challenge, especially in the form of guard Drew Peterson.
"A real tough cover," Bruce Pearl said. "Kind of a 6-9, 3-man, which will be very interesting because we've got two out of our three guards on the floor at all times are small. So what they'll do is they'll try to isolate any of our guards down in there, and they play through him in the post."
Peterson comes into the game leading the team in rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.1) per game while averaging 13.9 points per game, good for second for USC. And, if the Trojans look similar to Auburn in style of play, it will be no accident.
"They're better defensively than they are offensively," Pearl said. "Like us, they block a lot of shots. They do it more packing in — a lot of bodies in the lane, a lot of length, a lot of size. "
USC comes into the game with an 8-3 record, two of the losses coming to No. 6 Tennessee in overtime and No. 22 Wisconsin, a five-point defeat, in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Since then, the Trojans have run off four-straight wins, including against Pac-12 foes California and Oregon State.
Auburn could be shorthanded with the status of guard Wendell Green Jr., who suffered an ankle injury late in Wednesday's win over Georgia State, being a game-time decision.
The Tigers and Trojans tip off at 4:30 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN.