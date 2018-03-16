SAN DIEGO, Calif. | Auburn University waited 15 years to be back in the NCAA Tournament.

It took another 40 hard-fought minutes to win its opening round matchup, 62-58, over the College of Charleston.

The Cougars fought back throughout second half as the two teams traded the lead multiple times with under six minutes to play. However, Auburn's defense tightened during the closing minutes and the Tigers hit their free throws late to seal the victory.

Jared Harper scored his lone basket of the game, a straight-away shot from long range, to give Auburn a 59-56 lead at the 1:17 mark. That was all the Tigers needed.

“We knew we were going to have our hands full with the College of Charleston and they had tremendous guard play," coach Bruce Pearl said. "I want to congratulate their coaching staff and their university on a tremendous run. Offensively, it was a struggle and we're going to have to play better on Sunday particularly to be able to advance."

Auburn’s defense forced 21 turnovers in the game against a Charleston team that averaged less than 10 per game. The Cougars' season high, prior to Friday night, had been 15 turnovers.

Pearl's team used those turnovers to create 21 points. That made a difference.

Still, the head coach felt that his team's resilience was the real difference.

“They're trying to make history," Pearl said. "We feel a responsibility have been the (top) seed winning the regular season championship to represent our conference. So maybe we are putting a little too much pressure on our kids. We missed a lot of free throws tonight. We are an 80 percent free-throw shooting team, one of the best in the country. You have to attribute that to nerves, first time being here in a long time, kids putting pressure on themselves."

Despite Charleston shooting 41 percent versus Auburn’s 28 percent during the first half, the Tigers took advantage in the paint. They got to the free throw line at will and finished the game 15-for-32 compared to Charleston's 7-for-14 performance.

Auburn led the SEC in free-throw percentage this season, but even an errant night at the line still yielded a significant points advantage.

With that said, forward Malik Dunbar said Auburn's victory came down to intensity on the other end.

“We know defense is the only way we are going to win games in this tournament," said Dunbar, who finished with six points on 2-for-2 shooting. "I feel like in the second half we really picked up our defensive effort."

Auburn now faces the winner of Clemson and New Mexico State on Sunday in the second round. Tipoff time will be announced later tonight.