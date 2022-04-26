Tigers earn road win

Four Auburn pitchers combined to strike out 15 led by Carson Swilling who closed out the game by striking out six of the nine batter he faced in the eighth and ninth.

The 19th-ranked Tigers beat Jacksonville State 8-4 Tuesday night at Rudy Abbott Field to improve to 30-12 overall and 10-1 in midweek games.

AU starter Mason Barnett allowed a run on four hits with five strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Konner Copeland (2-0) earned the win despite giving up two runs on three hits in 1.1 innings with one strikeout.

Chase Allsup allowed just one run on two hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings before turning it over to Swilling.

“Barnett did enough. Copeland was not as sharp, but he wound up getting the win,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Allsup did some good work for us tonight. Then I thought it was just neat for somebody to finish a ballgame. I thought Carson Swilling was sharp, on tack and had a great tempo going there.”

The Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on one hit, three hit batters, two walks and one wild pitch. Brooks Carlson drove in a run on a hit by pitch and eventually scored on a wild pitch, Cam Hill walked in a run, Bobby Peirce had an RBI single and Brody Moore an RBI groundout.

Auburn added to its lead with two more in the seventh on an RBI single by Moore and a sacrifice fly by Nate LaRue.

AU got on board in the fourth with a two-out, RBI-single by Moore, who was 2 of 4 with three RBI.

Peirce was 2 of 4 with one RBI while Sonny DiChiara was 1 of 2 with three walks and three runs scored.

“I thought Bobby Peirce played really good after missing game three against South Carolina,” Thompson said. “Brody Moore played great He’s pretty study and did a good job bringing some offense to the park.”

The Gamecocks nearly took a lead in the third but Kason Howell made a leaping grab at the centerfield fence to take away a two-run home run from TJ Reeves.

Carson Crowe hit two solo home runs for the Gamecocks.

Auburn, which has won seven consecutive games, returns to action this weekend at No. 1 Tennessee. First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.