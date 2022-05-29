Tigers earn Regional host bid

AUBURN | Auburn will begin the NCAA Tournament at home.

After a season in which the Tigers tied the 2018 team for the most regular season wins since 2010, they will host an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2010.

Auburn, 37-19, will host three other schools in a double elimination tournament at Plainsman Park this weekend.

This is AU’s fourth NCAA Regional appearance in seven seasons under head coach Butch Thompson. The Tigers advanced to Super Regionals in 2018 and 2019 and the College World Series for the first time in 22 years in 2019.

The full field of 64 will be announced during the NCAA selection show Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.