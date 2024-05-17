Auburn led by four after the fourth inning before UCF scored nine unanswered runs to send the Tigers to the loser's bracket in the Tallahassee Regional. The collapse was highlighted by a six-run sixth inning by UCF, which helped propel the Knights to an 11-6 victory over the Tigers.

For a moment, Auburn was in control of its NCAA Regional game against UCF.

UCF took an early lead in the first inning, scoring two runs on three hits off Auburn's ace, Maddie Penta.

Auburn answered in the bottom of the second inning. Axe Milanowski reached base on a double before Rose Roach put one in the gap to score MIlanowski. The nine-hole hitter, Nelia Peralta, kept the line moving with a game-tying, two-out RBI single.

In the third inning, Auburn struck for four runs, using a pair of bases-loaded walks, a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly to take the lead. Auburn led 6-2 with Penta still in the circle.

Penta ran into some trouble in the fifth inning, allowing two more runs before Shelby Lowe took to the circle in relief. Things got messy in the sixth inning, as Lowe gave up two three-run home runs in the inning.

What was once a four-run lead had turned into a four-run deficit.

Auburn never recovered and will now be one game away from elimination. The Tigers will face the loser of the Chattanooga/Florida State game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST.