The Tigers clawed back in the game in the bottom of the fourth, led by a Mason Maners RBI single to score Carter Wright. Deric Fabian followed by getting on base thanks to Ole Miss' second baseman Luke Hill's error, plating Maners and Caden Green to make it a 5-4 game.

With the score tied at one in the top of the third, Jackson Ross lined a double to right field with one out to drive in a run. A batter later, Dylan Watts had Andrew Fischer at a 3-2 count but threw a fastball that the Rebels' designated hitter drove over the right-field wall for a three-run homer.

AUBURN | Ole Miss used two big innings on Friday night to take Game 1 of the weekend series against Auburn 11-7.

Mike Bianco's squad wasted no time getting those runs back in the top half of the fifth, with Will Furniss having the killer blow with a three-run homer to center. Hill followed with a double, coming around to score on a Judd Utermark two-bagger.

The Rebels added a run in the top of the seventh as Eli Berch worked a bases-loaded walk. A Green single to center brought in Auburn's fifth run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. A double by Utermark and single by Treyson Hughes Ole Miss its 11th run.

Auburn loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth to force Bianco to make a pitching change. Chris Stanfield struck out before Ike Irish walked to score Weiss. As the tying run at the plate, Gavin Miller struck out swinging to end the game.

Wright finished with four hits in five at-bats while Green went 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Watts (0-3) took the loss for the Tigers. Riley Maddox (3-6) earned the win for Ole Miss.

The two teams battle again on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.