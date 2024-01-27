With its second consecutive road loss, the Tigers fall to 16-4 overall and 5-2 in the SEC.

No. 8 Auburn shot a season-low .339 from the floor and was out-rebounded 45-30 in a 64-58 loss to Mississippi State Saturday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs had 14 offensive rebounds including three in the final 4:03 that led to five second-chance points. MSU finished with a 12-3 advantage in second-chance points.

AU’s 58 points and -15 rebounding margin are its worst of the season.

Johni Broome led AU with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jaylin Williams had 10 points and Chaney Johnson and Denver Jones eight apiece.

The game was tied 21-all at halftime. AU shot 28.0 percent from the floor including 2 of 10 3-pointers. MSU dominated the boards with a 27-14 rebounding advantage including 11-2 on the offensive glass.

MSU out-rebounded AU 18-16 in the second half.

Auburn hosts Vanderbilt Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.