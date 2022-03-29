Tigers drop midweek game

Four Gamecocks pitchers held AU to 10 hits in a 5-2 win in front of 4,096 fans at Plainsman Park. AU falls to 17-8 overall and 5-1 in midweek games.

The momentum was on Auburn’s side going into Tuesday night’s game against Jacksonville State, but the Tigers’ bats never got going.

AUBURN | A hot-hitting team coming off a big series win playing in front of the first midweek sellout crowd in school history.

“The consistency with our ballclub, you’re either trying to get momentum or keep it,” AU coach Butch Thompson said. “I think this club still has to learn that. Every time we go grab a little bit of momentum and it’s time to get rolling and you get a sellout crowd on a midweek that we haven’t had here ever, you’re supposed to try to take advantage.

"We did hit the ball hard and at people, but this team can’t take a next step until it starts to understand what it means to go and get momentum and keep it and have an urgency about trying to keep it as a ballclub. We did cash in for game three at Texas A&M, but that should be all the more excitement. Getting ready for LSU should have started tonight, in my opinion.”

AU came into the game third in the SEC with a .311 team batting average after scoring 23 runs in a series win at Texas A&M last weekend, but struck out nine times against JSU and stranded 11 base runners.

The Gamecocks went up 1-0 in the first before Auburn tied it in the third on an RBI single by Cam Hill.

JSU took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the fifth on two walks, two wild pitches and one hit, all with two outs.

AU closed it to 3-2 in the seventh on a two-out, RBI double to right field by Kason Howell, but JSU answered with two in the eighth to go up 5-2.

AU starter Jordan Armstrong allowed one run on three hits in 3.0 innings and Parker Carlson (1-1) took the loss allowing two runs in 1.2 innings. John Armstrong gave didn't allow a run in 1.1 innings, Tyler Drabick allowed two unearned runs in 1.1 innings and Joseph Gonzalez ended the game with a perfect 1.2 innings.

Blake Rambusch had a single in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. Howell and Sonny DiChiara had two hits apiece.

Auburn returns to SEC play for a three-game series at LSU starting Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.