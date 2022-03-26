Tigers drop in extras

Auburn came through with the extra-inning heroics on Friday night in College Station against Texas A&M. The Aggies struck back on Saturday with a comeback victory, 5-4, in 11 innings to even the series going into Sunday’s rubber match.

The Tigers struck early, scoring two runs in both the first and second innings. A two-out single by Cam Hill drove in Kason Howell to open the scoring in the opening frame. Hill scored a batter later on a Ryan Dyal grounder that the Aggies’ shortstop couldn’t handle. Cole Foster and Mike Bello greeted Aggies’ pitcher Micah Dallas with back-to-back home runs to start the second inning.

It was the only runs Auburn managed all day as the Aggies chipped away at the lead, scoring a run apiece in the fifth through eighth innings to tie the game at four.