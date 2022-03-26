Tigers drop in extras
Auburn came through with the extra-inning heroics on Friday night in College Station against Texas A&M. The Aggies struck back on Saturday with a comeback victory, 5-4, in 11 innings to even the series going into Sunday’s rubber match.
The Tigers struck early, scoring two runs in both the first and second innings. A two-out single by Cam Hill drove in Kason Howell to open the scoring in the opening frame. Hill scored a batter later on a Ryan Dyal grounder that the Aggies’ shortstop couldn’t handle. Cole Foster and Mike Bello greeted Aggies’ pitcher Micah Dallas with back-to-back home runs to start the second inning.
It was the only runs Auburn managed all day as the Aggies chipped away at the lead, scoring a run apiece in the fifth through eighth innings to tie the game at four.
Butch Thompson’s team had a chance in the top of the 10th to put a run or two on the board as a Blake Rambusch walk followed by a single from Howell put runners on first and second with no one out. However, Sonny DiChiara struck out looking, Brooks Carlson lined out to center field, and Brody Moore followed with a flyout to center to end Auburn’s threat.
Aggies’ center fielder Logan Britt led off the bottom of the 11th with a double to right-center. After advancing to third on a wild pitch by Chase Isbell, Kole Kaler ended the game with a sacrifice fly to center.
"The effort and what the guys did to compete and battle was tremendous,” Thompson said. “That's what I ask for every day. It was the same last night. That one break just didn't come out our way."
Isbell (0-1) picked up the loss for the Tigers, while Brad Rudis (1-0) earned the win.