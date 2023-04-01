Auburn got on the board in the top of the 1st as Cole Foster singled, advanced on a walk to Bobby Peirce and moved to third on a wild pitch. An Ike Irish groundout brought Foster home to give the Tiger a 1-0 lead.

The first baseman finished 3-of-4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs as the Gators evened the series with a 12-5 victory in Gainesville.

Butch Thompson jokingly called Jac Caglianone Florida's Shohei Ohtani on Thursday ahead of this weekend's series against the Gators. On Saturday night, the Tigers found out just how good he is.

The Gators responded as Caglianone knocked an 0-1 pitch over the wall in right-center, his 18th home run of the season, to give Florida a 2-1 lead.

After a two-run homer by Peirce gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the top of the 3rd, Florida put up a five-spot in the bottom half of the frame to make it 7-3.

In the sixth, Justin Kirby earned a one-out walk. After Cooper McMurray struck out, Kason Howell also walked to put runners on 1st and 2nd with two outs. Nate LaRue worked a full count before striking out swinging to end the threat.

Trying to battle back, Bryson Ware drove in Peirce and Foster with a one-out single in the 7th to make it 8-5. After Kirby struck out to put two away, McMurray worked a bases-loaded walk to load the bases, but Howell grounded out to end the threat. Caglianone punished the first pitch he saw from Zach Crotchfelt in the bottom of the inning for a two-run triple. Josh Rivera followed with a single to make it an 11-5 advantage.

Peirce and Ware led Auburn with two RBIs a piece, while Foster added two hits.

Making his first start of the season, John Armstrong (5-1) took the loss, lasting just 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and a hit batter while fanning one. Hurston Waldrep (5-1) earned the win for Florida.

The two teams meet in the rubber match on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for noon CT.