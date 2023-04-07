Annabelle Widra was chased from the game after three innings and freshman Emmah Rolfe wasn't much better, each being tagged for three runs.

The Gators took a lead in the first inning and never looked back, building on it throughout the first four innings and taking the series with a 6-3 victory.

The Tigers' lone spark was Nelia Peralta, who homered twice in the loss and was the only source of offense.

Peralta's first homer came in the third, tying the game at one, but Florida answered in the bottom half of the frame. The Gators up two runs also on a home run, before scoring three times an inning later to make the lead 6-1.

A two-run home run in the fifth gave Auburn a glimmer of life, but the Tigers only had two hits the remainder of the game, both singles.

Including Peralta's two home runs today, Auburn has totaled just three extra base hits in the previous 31 innings its come to the plate.

Auburn is back in action and will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow at noon CT.