Tigers drop finale
AUBURN | Drew Nelson was given the responsibility of slamming the door on Indiana and completing No. 17 Auburn's sweep on the season's opening weekend. The Hoosiers had other things in mind for the freshman making his debut outing for the Tigers.
The visitors used a grand slam off the bat of Carter Mathison in the first inning on their way to an 11-2 win.
Nelson was close to getting out of the first unscathed as induced a pop-up from Brock Tibbitts to make it two outs. Mathison didn't miss, though, as he hammered a 1-0 pitch over the right-field wall. The freshman walked the next two batters before being taken out of the game.
The Hoosiers added a run in the second on a sacrifice fly by Pyne and then put three more on the board on three-straight two-out hits, capped by a double by Pyne.
Auburn got on the board in the fourth on a single by Bryson Ware that scored Ike Irish. Justin Kirby smashed a solo homer in the eighth, his second of the season. Ware finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and RBI, while Irish went 2-for-4 with a double.
Hunter Jessee led the Hoosiers with four hits, including two doubles, while driving in three. Mathison finished with a double, home run and four RBIs.
Luke Sinnard (1-0), a 6-foot-8 right-hander for Indiana, was in command during his five innings of work, allowing just one earned run on five hits and a walk while fanning four. Nelson (0-1) took the loss for the Tigers.
Auburn travels to Huntsville to take on North Alabama on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.