AUBURN | Drew Nelson was given the responsibility of slamming the door on Indiana and completing No. 17 Auburn's sweep on the season's opening weekend. The Hoosiers had other things in mind for the freshman making his debut outing for the Tigers.

The visitors used a grand slam off the bat of Carter Mathison in the first inning on their way to an 11-2 win.

Nelson was close to getting out of the first unscathed as induced a pop-up from Brock Tibbitts to make it two outs. Mathison didn't miss, though, as he hammered a 1-0 pitch over the right-field wall. The freshman walked the next two batters before being taken out of the game.