It wasn't Auburn's day. After being shut out in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Georgia, the Tigers blew a seventh-inning lead in Game 2 and lost the opening series in SEC play to the Bulldogs. Auburn falls to 21-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

Game 1 (L, 5-0) Auburn only managed two hits throughout the game, striking out eight times as Georgia's Madison Kerpics pitched the complete game shutout. In the circle, Auburn bounced between three pitchers, with each pitcher giving up at least one run. Shelby Lowe had the longest outing, starting the game and going three innings while allowing three runs. Annabelle Widra and Emmah Rolfe each made appearances, allowing a run apiece as Georgia built a 5-0 lead. Not that it mattered, though, as the Tigers' struggles to produce any sort of offense plagued any chance to get back in the game.

Game 2 (L, 5-4 — 10 innings) Auburn's offensive struggles didn't carry over into Game 2 — at least at first. All four of the Tigers' runs were scored in the first inning, before going scoreless for the remainder of the game. Nelia Peralta scored on a throwing error, KK McCrary had a two-out RBI single and two more runs crossed when Carlee McCondichie smacked a double to center field to put the Tigers up 4-0. With Maddie Penta on the mound, Auburn had some breathing room, but Georgia's offense began chipping away in the first with an RBI single. The Bulldogs added another run in the third, but the score remained 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Before Penta recorded an out in the seventh, Georgia put a runner on base and the next batter sent the ball over the fence, tying the game. Georgia used the long ball three innings later in the 10th to end the game and secure the series win.