AUBURN | It was an inexperienced Auburn pitching staff that shined under the Friday night lights at Plainsman Park. Four hurlers combined to scatter eight hits in a 5-3 win over USC as the 17th-ranked Tigers improved to 4-1 on the season. "It wasn’t perfect on the mound but every guy contributed and did their role tonight and gave us a chance to come out here with a 5-3 win," said AU coach Butch Thompson.

Bauman was a star for Auburn out of the bullpen Friday night. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Sophomore John Armstrong (1-0) earned the win getting the final out of the fourth inning on a groundout to the catcher. "Armstrong pitched Tuesday and we had him up in the third for that bases-loaded deal, and then we bring him in for two pitches tonight but that kept a run off the board at third base," said Thompson. Chase Allsup, in only his second college start, allowed one run on five hits in 3.2 innings with two strikeouts and two walks. He worked out of a bases loaded, no out jam in the third. "They get the bases loaded, nobody out and they’re at the heart of the lineup. He absolutely showed another gear and getting out of that inning was huge," said Thompson. Junior college transfer Tanner Bauman held the Trojans to two runs on one hit in 3.2 innings. He struck out three and issued three walks. "Obviously I came from a smaller junior college. Coming here and the first two outings being pretty good, it shows I can compete at this level and do what it takes to get this team a win," said Bauman. Another junior college transfer, Will Cannon earned his first career save allowing two hits over the final 1.1 innings with one strikeout.