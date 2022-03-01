Tigers down Hornets

On the mound, six AU pitchers combined to allow seven runs, six earned, on 13 hits, eight walks, three wild pitches and a hit batter.

The Tigers improve to 6-2 on the season behind 12 hits including six for extra bases. Half of those hits came from Kason Howell, who was 3 of 3 with two RBI, and Cam Hill, who was 3 of 4 with one RBI.

AUBURN | It wasn’t the most efficient performance, especially on the mound, but Auburn did plenty at the plate to beat Alabama State 13-7 Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

"In all our phases there were some challenges, but there were some bright spots too," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "We got some guys to pitch that hadn't pitched and got to see them and got to do some of those evaluations.

"Cam Hill was my highlight tonight with three hits. He advanced on a dirt ball. He actually worked his way around the field and scored a run when we needed it."

Auburn erupted for seven runs in the second as Hill brought home one with an RBI double, Foster hit a 3-run home run, Ryan Dyal a two-RBI single and Howell an RBI single.

Howell had an RBI double in the fourth and AU scored three runs with two outs in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk, catcher’s interference and a wild pitch.

Sonny DiChiara hit his fourth home run of the season to leadoff the seventh.

Tyler Drabick (1-0) earned the win allowing a run on one hit in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. He struck out five and issued two walks.

Starter Konner Copeland allowed a run on five hits in 2.1 innings, Brooks Fuller four runs on three hits and two walks in 0.1 innings, John Armstrong one hit in 0.2 innings, Blake Burkhalter a run on two hits in 1.1 innings and Nate LaRue one hit over the final 2.0 innings.

Auburn hosts UAB Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.