Tigers determined to stay engaged
AUBURN | Every Monday, Hugh Freeze holds a meeting his players about life lessons.
Auburn’s first-year head coach may not have had a more important message than the one he delivered this week following the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss.
“All of us face at some point or another closed doors or unmet expectations,” said Freeze. “That’s never going to go away in life. How we handle them, I think, will really determine how we get through them. The challenge and temptation that most people have when they have an unmet expectation or a closed door is they become disengaged. And therefore just float and don’t get better.
“And my challenge to our staff and our players this week is let’s get one percent better. Let’s clear the fog and play free. And I thought we had one of our better Tuesdays. So I’m pleased to this point.”
Junior linebacker Eugene Asante credited Freeze and his staff for creating a culture that puts the team over the individual. It’s helped them stay engaged despite the difficult results on the field.
“I think the biggest thing is people aren't hanging their heads,” said Asante. “We understand that we have to play our best football in order to win games and I think a little bit last year was guys hanging their head and the blame game, I don't think this locker room is really doing that.
“I think everybody is really reflecting inward and on things they can do rather than this guys not doing their job or this guys not doing their job. That's what you really do need on a team sport. When people start pointing fingers the team starts to lose chemistry so we're trying to keep that team chemistry, we're trying to not hang our head. We're just trying to work on the things we need to improve on and get ready for each and every week.”
The Tigers four losses included three ranked teams and two on the road — at Texas A&M and at No. 22 LSU. The schedule evens up over the next four weeks starting with Mississippi State at home this weekend.
The Bulldogs, coming off a 7-3 win at Arkansas, are 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. AU is 3-4 and 0-4.
“We’re very excited to get back in Jordan-Hare for another opportunity,” said Freeze. “Hopefully, can learn from the things that disappointed us in the Ole Miss game that kept us from competing there. Hopefully, we can improve on those. But I love the way our kids battled and fought and excited for this next challenge.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.