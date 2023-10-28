AUBURN | Every Monday, Hugh Freeze holds a meeting his players about life lessons. Auburn’s first-year head coach may not have had a more important message than the one he delivered this week following the Tigers’ fourth consecutive loss. “All of us face at some point or another closed doors or unmet expectations,” said Freeze. “That’s never going to go away in life. How we handle them, I think, will really determine how we get through them. The challenge and temptation that most people have when they have an unmet expectation or a closed door is they become disengaged. And therefore just float and don’t get better.

Asante celebrates a big stop by Auburn's defense against Ole Miss. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“And my challenge to our staff and our players this week is let’s get one percent better. Let’s clear the fog and play free. And I thought we had one of our better Tuesdays. So I’m pleased to this point.” Junior linebacker Eugene Asante credited Freeze and his staff for creating a culture that puts the team over the individual. It’s helped them stay engaged despite the difficult results on the field. “I think the biggest thing is people aren't hanging their heads,” said Asante. “We understand that we have to play our best football in order to win games and I think a little bit last year was guys hanging their head and the blame game, I don't think this locker room is really doing that. “I think everybody is really reflecting inward and on things they can do rather than this guys not doing their job or this guys not doing their job. That's what you really do need on a team sport. When people start pointing fingers the team starts to lose chemistry so we're trying to keep that team chemistry, we're trying to not hang our head. We're just trying to work on the things we need to improve on and get ready for each and every week.”