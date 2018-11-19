“To play in Maui, on ESPN, in the most historic preseason tournament – Maui is it. It’s the best. It’s the best tournament. It has been year after year. From that standpoint, it’s exciting,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

And this week, for the first time in school history, it will include No. 9 Auburn.

AUBURN | Over the past 34 years, the Maui Invitational has hosted the nation’s most prestigious early-season basketball tournament. Past champions have included Duke, a record four times, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Syracuse and UConn.

The Tigers, off to a 3-0 start, will open the tournament Monday against Xavier. The winner will face the winner of the No. 1 Duke-San Diego State game Tuesday.

“I feel like we can make a statement,” senior Horace Spencer said. “I came in as a freshman and Auburn basketball really wasn’t nothing. And as the years progressed, the teams changed, the chemistry changed, who we were changed. We changed Auburn basketball for the better.”

Xavier is 2-1 on the season with wins over IUPUI and Evansville and an 11-point loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Musketeers have six players averaging in double figures led by sophomore forward Naji Marshall, who is averaging 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Junior forward Tyrique Jones averages 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

“They’re a really good program,” Pearl said. “They are highly recruited kids. They won the Big East last year. They come from a conference with great pride. So, they’re a really, really good team. They lost a couple of their scorers, but this team can really score. Big, talented, athletic.”

The other side of the bracket includes No. 3 Gonzaga, Illinois, Arizona and Iowa State. All six teams will play three games including the championship on Wednesday.

“Clearly, every opponent we play there will be an upper-division SEC-type opponent and then some,” Pearl said. “You’ve got two teams in Duke and Gonzaga that are both Final Four picks. Two teams in this tournament, one on either side of the bracket, are Final Four picks.”

Tip-off Monday between Auburn and Xavier at Lahaina Civic Center will be 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.