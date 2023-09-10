That the Tigers exited California Memorial Stadium with a 14-10 win and a 2-0 record rests almost entirely on a defense that never gave up and never pointed fingers.

But that’s what happened late into Saturday night and early Sunday morning as Auburn’s defense continually came up with big plays to make up for an offense that struggled mightily with turnovers, penalties and poor execution.

“We know we’re going to go through a lot of adversity in games. And we’re just taught don’t flinch,” said senior defensive lineman Marcus Harris, who finished with one of Auburn’s two sacks.

“We just practiced that all week, all offseason and we just didn’t flinch. Nobody got their head down. Nobody held their head. We always knew who was going to win this game. We just believed.”

Auburn’s offense committed four turnovers, had five penalties including two false starts and two holding calls, and totaled just 230 yards.

Cal started drives in Auburn territory four times including three from inside the 35-yard line. The Bears totaled three points on those four drives.

“I don't think we could have played any uglier or sloppier on offense and really proud of our defense and the plan that Ron (Roberts) and his staff had and the effort that they gave and just continuing to with their backs against the ball,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

“It seemed like time and time again, continued to find a way to get out of trouble and give us a chance to win the game.”

Defensively, AU forced three turnovers of its own including interceptions by D.J. James and Jaylin Simpson. Donovan Kaufman forced a fumble and recovered it, which led to AU’s first touchdown.

Simpson’s interception came in the end zone with 1:44 left in the game to stop Cal’s final drive.

Eugene Asante was once again the leader on defense with a team-high 12 tackles including nine solo, 1.5 tackles-for-loss. one sack, one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

“I think the biggest thing is in the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity,” said Asante. “Everybody sees this chaotic scene, but there’s an opportunity to put water to the fire and cover our brother’s backs. We are our brother’s keeper.

“That’s the biggest thing, just not being frustrated. Not being disappointed. But just going out there with a positive mindset and just playing play after play.”

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against Samford. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.