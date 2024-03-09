Auburn, which won four of its final five games, finishes the regular season 24-7 overall, 13-5 in the SEC and in a four-team tie for second place in the conference.

The 13th-ranked Tigers closed out the regular season with a 92-78 blowout win over Georgia Saturday night at Neville Arena.

AU will be the No. 4 seed and have a two-round bye in the SEC Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Nashville.

The Tigers totaled a season-high 29 assists on 33 made baskets, and had an 20-2 advantage in fast-break points.

“I thought the guys did a great job sharing the ball,” AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “We were able to execute our stuff. Georgia came out with a zone, a switching defense that I don’t think they’ve hardly run all year long.

"We have some really good man stuff that can convert to the zone really quickly. So we were getting really good inside touches and we executed well.”

Denver Jones led AU with season-high 21 points, tying his career-high with seven made 3-pointers on nine attempts.

"Unbelievable to watch Denver Jones shoot the ball and play with such great tempo and such great feel, and do it on both ends of the floor,” said Pearl. “That’s really, really good going into the postseason. He’s probably playing as well as any guard in the SEC right now.”

Johni Broome added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jaylin Williams 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting and four assists, and Dylan Cardwell 10 points and four assists.

Auburn led 45-31 at the break totaling 17 assists and 15 fast-break points. Jones had nine points at halftime on 3 of 5 3-pointers.

AU maintained a double-digit lead for the final 35 minutes of the game. An 11-2 run early in the second half helped the Tigers build their largest lead of 21 points.

Auburn will play Friday at 2:30 p.m. CT in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

AU's side of the bracket includes 12 seed Arkansas and 13 seed Vanderbilt, which play Wednesday, and 5 seed South Carolina, which plays the winner Thursday.